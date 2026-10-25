Shiva Sharma Death Case: Fresh CCTV Videos Show Shraddha Dubey With Boyfriend, Returning Alone After Late-Night Party

Lucknow: Two newly surfaced videos linked to model and social media influencer Shraddha Dubey have drawn fresh attention to the investigation into the death of Lucknow cafe owner Shiva Sharma, who died after falling from the fourth floor of an apartment building on October 9, 2026.

One video reportedly shows Dubey returning alone to the apartment complex in Western attire after a late-night party, early in the morning. Another clip, dated August 4, allegedly shows her holding Sharma’s hand while descending a staircase, with her sister Rashmi Dubey walking alongside them.

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The videos have surfaced amid an ongoing investigation into Sharma’s death, with his family alleging murder and Dubey maintaining that he died by suicide. Investigators are examining CCTV footage, witness statements and other evidence to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Fresh CCTV Footage Shows Shraddha Dubey With Shiva Sharma

According to reports, one of the newly surfaced clips shows Dubey returning alone to the apartment complex after a late-night party. The second video, reportedly recorded on August 4, shows Dubey and Sharma descending a staircase together, with Rashmi walking with them.

Separately, CCTV footage reportedly recorded in May 2026 has also surfaced from Awadh Green Apartment in Lucknow’s Hazratganj area. The footage allegedly shows Sharma with Dubey and her sister inside the residential complex.

The videos have added to the growing collection of clips circulating in connection with the case. However, the footage by itself does not establish what happened on the night of Sharma’s death.

Shiva Sharma’s Family Alleges Murder, Dubey Claims Suicide

Sharma, aged around 27, ran restaurants and a cafe in Lucknow and had reportedly been living with Dubey in a live-in relationship for several months.

On the night of October 9, he died after falling from the fourth floor of an apartment in Awadh Green Apartment. His mother, Ranjana Sharma, subsequently lodged a complaint alleging that he had been harassed, assaulted and blackmailed before his death.

His family has alleged that Sharma was pushed from the building. Police registered a murder case against Dubey, her sister Rashmi, their driver and other accused.

Dubey, however, has released videos claiming that Sharma died by suicide. She has attributed his alleged distress to financial liabilities, reportedly amounting to Rs 15–20 lakh, and claimed that she witnessed him jump.

The competing accounts remain under investigation, and the exact circumstances of Sharma’s fall have not been conclusively established.

Earlier Videos Show Alleged Disputes Between The Couple

Other videos linked to the case have also circulated on social media, including a clip showing a heated exchange over jewellery allegedly worth around Rs 6 lakh. In that video, a woman purportedly identified as Dubey confronts Sharma over the jewellery, while he allegedly promises to repay the amount.

Dubey has also released videos denying involvement in Sharma’s death and objecting to reports linking her to political figures or officials.

The circulation of these clips has brought renewed scrutiny to the couple’s relationship and the events preceding Sharma’s death. Police are examining the available footage alongside other evidence rather than relying on the videos alone to determine what happened.

Police Examine CCTV Footage, Other Evidence

Investigators are examining CCTV recordings from the apartment complex, including footage from the day Sharma died. Reports have indicated that some cameras may not have fully covered the area where the fall occurred.

Police are also considering a forensic reconstruction using a dummy matching Sharma’s build to examine the possible trajectory of his fall.

The investigation is expected to rely on CCTV footage, postmortem findings, witness statements and forensic evidence to establish the sequence of events.

The case has drawn widespread attention as investigators work to determine whether Sharma’s death was a suicide, an accidental fall or the result of alleged foul play.