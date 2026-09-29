‘Shiva Is God Of Poor, Ram Of Rich’: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy’s Remark Triggers Political Row | File Pic

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has triggered a political controversy after contrasting the religious slogans associated with Lord Ram and Lord Shiva and accusing the BJP of using Lord Ram as a political symbol.

Speaking at a conclave in New Delhi, Reddy linked the BJP's electoral performance in North India to what he described as the party's appropriation of Lord Ram. He also questioned why BJP leaders frequently use the slogan "Jai Sri Ram" but do not similarly chant "Har Har Mahadev".

Revanth Reddy's remarks on lord Ram and Shiva

Reddy said the political and religious identities of North and South India were different, making a distinction between what he described as Dravidian and Aryan traditions.

"We are Dravidians. People here (north) are Aryans. We are devotees of Shiva. These are devotees of Lord Ram. BJP stole Ram. It's an emotion. It's a sentiment. Why Modi ji does not say Har Har Mahadev. Have BJP people ever said Har Har Mahadev on a stage. They say only Jai Sri Ram. When we say Har Har Mahadev, they don't like it," he said.

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He went on to make the remark that became the centre of the controversy, saying, "Shiva is the God of the poor, Ram is the God of the rich and the BJP is a party of the rich."

Reddy made the comments while discussing the Congress' political performance across different parts of the country and the role of religious symbolism in electoral politics.

BJP's Bandi Sanjay Kumar hits back

Reddy's comments drew a sharp response from Union minister and BJP leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar. He accused the Telangana CM of attempting to create a political divide between Lord Ram and Lord Shiva.

In a post on X, Kumar referred to an earlier statement attributed to Reddy and said the chief minister was now "drawing political boundaries between Lord Ram & Lord Shiva."

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"Being the CM of Telangana that has Dakshina Kashi at Vemulawada and Dakshina Ayodhya at Bhadrachalam, Revanth Reddy should know better than to divide Lord Rama and Lord Shiva into North and South," Kumar said.

Kumar also pointed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's association with Varanasi and the Kashi Vishwanath temple while citing Modi's visit to the Vemulawada Shri Rajarajeshwara Swamy temple as an example of BJP leadership's association with Shaivite religious sites.