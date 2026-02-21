'Shirtless' Protest Row: All 4 Accused Of Youth Congress Sent To Police Custody For Creating Ruckus At India AI Summit 2026

New Delhi: A day after the shirtless ruckus created by members of the Indian Youth Congress at the India AI Summit 2026 at New Delhi's Bharat Mandapam, the Patiala House Court on Saturday sent all four arrested accused to police custody for five days. The court rejected their bail applications.

Those arrested have been identified as Krishna Hari, Kundan Yadav, Ajay Kumar and Narasimha Yadav.

For the unversed, the India AI Summit witnessed chaotic scenes after Youth Congress members staged a ‘shirtless’ protest inside the venue. Several workers were detained by the Delhi Police from the spot.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police told the court that Youth Congress members who staged a shirtless protest against the government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the AI Summit in New Delhi were inspired by Nepal’s violent Gen Z movement that toppled the government there.

Officials also claimed there was a larger conspiracy behind the protests, which took place during a high-profile summit attended by global leaders and tech CEOs.

Earlier in the day, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers on Saturday staged a protest by showing black flags to Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi as his convoy passed through Mumbai en route to Thane and Bhiwandi.