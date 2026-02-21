'Shirtless' Protest Row: 4 Youth Congress Leaders Arrested Over AI Summit Disruption, To Be Produced In Patiala House Court Today | VIDEO

New Delhi: Four leaders of the Indian Youth Congress were arrested in connection with the dramatic protest that disrupted the India AI Summit at Bharat Mandapam. The accused were taken from Tilak Marg police station and are scheduled to be produced before a court on Saturday.

Those arrested have been identified as Krishna Hari, Kundan Yadav, Ajay Kumar and Narasimha Yadav.

High-Voltage Drama At Bharat Mandapam

The India AI Summit witnessed chaotic scenes after Youth Congress members staged a ‘shirtless’ protest inside the venue. Several workers were detained by the Delhi Police from the spot.

According to Additional Commissioner of Police Devesh Mahla, the incident occurred around 12:30 pm. The protesters had registered online for the summit and entered the venue wearing sweaters and jackets over objectionable T-shirts.

Near Hall No. 5, one of the protesters removed his outer clothing and waved the T-shirt while raising slogans, triggering security intervention. Police said legal action has been initiated and others involved are being identified.

Political War Of Words

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw criticised the protest, urging the Congress party to keep the India AI Summit above politics. He emphasised that the event showcased India’s innovation and technological progress on a global stage.

Speaking on the sidelines of the summit, Vaishnaw said the country was moving forward rapidly and such events should receive collective support rather than political obstruction.

The protest followed sharp criticism by Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, who alleged that the summit was a “disorganised PR spectacle” and accused the government of mismanaging India’s AI potential.

Police said further investigation into the matter is underway.