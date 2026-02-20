 India AI Summit: At least 75 Countries To Sign 'Delhi Declaration' Aimed At AI Development
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaIndia AI Summit: At least 75 Countries To Sign 'Delhi Declaration' Aimed At AI Development

India AI Summit: At least 75 Countries To Sign 'Delhi Declaration' Aimed At AI Development

At least 75 countries are set to sign the non-binding ‘Delhi Declaration’ on AI goals at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi. India also formally joined the US-led Pax Silica initiative on AI and supply chain security. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is expected to brief the media on Friday.

Shashank NairUpdated: Friday, February 20, 2026, 07:31 PM IST
article-image
File

New Delhi: In a major takeaway from the India AI Summit 2026 being held in New Delhi, at least 75 countries are set to sign the 'Delhi Declaration', reportedly a non-binding pledge or declaration on goals for AI development.

Reportedly, Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw is expected to address a press conference on Friday evening regarding the declaration.

Read Also
PM Modi Meets OpenAI CEO Sam Altman On Sidelines Of India AI Impact Summit 2026 | VIDEO
article-image

Meanwhile, India on Friday formally joined Pax Silica, United States' flagship effort on AI (Artificial Intelligence) and supply chain security, advancing new economic security consensus among allies and trusted partners.

India and the US signed the Pax Silica declaration, a move described as a “historic milestone” on the sidelines of the Global AI Impact Summit.

FPJ Shorts
India AI Summit: At least 75 Countries To Sign 'Delhi Declaration' Aimed At AI Development
India AI Summit: At least 75 Countries To Sign 'Delhi Declaration' Aimed At AI Development
Uttar Pradesh News: Bride Calls Off Wedding After Guest Kicks Pet Dog In Fatehpur
Uttar Pradesh News: Bride Calls Off Wedding After Guest Kicks Pet Dog In Fatehpur
'This Is Beyond Gross': Travel Influencer Uses Hotel Coffee Maker To Wash Underwear; Sparks Hygiene Debate
'This Is Beyond Gross': Travel Influencer Uses Hotel Coffee Maker To Wash Underwear; Sparks Hygiene Debate
'This Feels Special, So Happy...': Shahid Kapoor Moved After Hrithik Roshan Praises His Performance In O'Romeo
'This Feels Special, So Happy...': Shahid Kapoor Moved After Hrithik Roshan Praises His Performance In O'Romeo

Earlier on Thursday, the government announced New Delhi Frontier AI Commitments, with Vaishnaw describing them as a significant outcome of the Summit and a shared voluntary framework adopted by leading global and Indian AI firms.

About India AI Summit 2026

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 started on February 16 and will conclude on February 21 at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, bringing under one roof heads of state, senior officials and tech CEOs for the gathering meant to highlight the growing global importance of AI.

Follow us on