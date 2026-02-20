India AI Summit: At least 75 Countries To Sign 'Delhi Declaration' Aimed At AI Development

File

New Delhi: In a major takeaway from the India AI Summit 2026 being held in New Delhi, at least 75 countries are set to sign the 'Delhi Declaration', reportedly a non-binding pledge or declaration on goals for AI development.

Reportedly, Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw is expected to address a press conference on Friday evening regarding the declaration.

Meanwhile, India on Friday formally joined Pax Silica, United States' flagship effort on AI (Artificial Intelligence) and supply chain security, advancing new economic security consensus among allies and trusted partners.

India and the US signed the Pax Silica declaration, a move described as a “historic milestone” on the sidelines of the Global AI Impact Summit.

Earlier on Thursday, the government announced New Delhi Frontier AI Commitments, with Vaishnaw describing them as a significant outcome of the Summit and a shared voluntary framework adopted by leading global and Indian AI firms.

About India AI Summit 2026

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 started on February 16 and will conclude on February 21 at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, bringing under one roof heads of state, senior officials and tech CEOs for the gathering meant to highlight the growing global importance of AI.