Shimla Road Rage: 4 Haryana Tourists Arrested For Brutal Assault On HRTC Bus Driver After Dispute Over Overtaking - VIDEO

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Shimla: A road rage incident has come to light from Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. Four tourists, including a woman, have been arrested for allegedly assaulting a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus driver after an altercation broke out over overtaking.

A video of the assault has surfaced and is going viral on social media. The footage shows the driver bleeding after being brutally attacked. The assault reportedly took place in the middle of the road, while several vehicles behind were seen stranded due to the incident.

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Dispute over overtaking

The incident took place on Sunday near Kachighati, when an HRTC Volvo bus en route to Shimla from Delhi overtook a Scorpio vehicle in which the suspects were travelling.

This reportedly infuriated the accused, who stopped the bus and attacked the driver. He suffered head injuries.

Police action

Police reached the spot after receiving information and nabbed two suspects from the location, while the remaining two who fled were later arrested from Theog.

Shimla SSP Gaurav Singh said a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, has been registered and further investigation is under way, according to a Tribune report.

Assault triggers protest

The incident also triggered anger among HRTC drivers, who staged a protest in Shimla demanding strict action against the suspects.