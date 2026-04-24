‘Shifted With My Family’: Kejriwal Moves Into Type-VII Bungalow In Lodhi Estate After Court Order

AAP National Convenor, Arvind Kejriwal speaks during a joint press conference with DMK, in Chennai on Tuesday | ANI Image/ Representative Image

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced that he has moved into a government-allotted residence in Delhi with his family, stating that the accommodation was provided following a court directive.

‘Shifted With My Family’: Kejriwal Announces Move On X

Taking to social media platform X, Kejriwal said the Centre allotted him a house in compliance with court orders recognising his position as AAP’s national convenor.

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“In the recent days, the central government had allotted me a house on the orders of the court, given my position as the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party. I have now shifted to that house along with my family,” he said.

Court Directive Led To Allotment At Lodhi Estate

The allotment of a Type 7 bungalow at Lodhi Estate followed directions from the Delhi High Court, amid pressure on the Centre to provide official accommodation to the AAP leader.

The residence, located at 95 Lodhi Estate, is part of Delhi’s elite government housing pool and was allotted after a prolonged legal tussle.

What Is A Type 7 Bungalow?

In the capital’s government housing hierarchy, Type 7 (Type VII) bungalows are among the largest official residences. These are typically allotted to top-ranking bureaucrats, senior officials, or leaders of recognised national parties.

They rank just below Type 8 bungalows reserved for Union Cabinet ministers and offer significantly larger space and amenities compared to housing allotted to MPs or mid-level officers.

Separate Row: HC Orders Removal Of Court Videos

In a parallel development, the Delhi High Court directed the removal of social media posts showing video recordings of court proceedings involving Kejriwal’s plea seeking recusal of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma in the excise policy case.

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A Bench of Justices V. Kameswar Rao and Manmeet P. S. Arora issued notices to Kejriwal, AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, as well as Congress leader Digvijay Singh, over alleged sharing of the recordings.

Centre, Tech Ministry Asked To Respond

The court also sought a response from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, stressing that unauthorised recording and publication of court proceedings violate High Court rules.

“We are concerned with the larger interest of the institution. Otherwise, if we don’t control this, it would go on,” the Bench observed, granting four weeks for replies and listing the matter for July 6.