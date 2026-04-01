Shia Body Urges Saudi Arabia To Rebuild Demolished Shrines In Jannat-ul-Baqi, Seeks PM Modi’s Diplomatic Intervention

Shias have asked the government of Saudi Arabia to permit the reconstruction of shrines in Jannat-ul-Baqi cemetery in Medina. | X @Rahib_Abbas_ali

Mumbai: Shias have asked the government of Saudi Arabia to permit the reconstruction of shrines in Jannat-ul-Baqi cemetery in Medina. The cemetery is the site of demolished mausoleums associated with the family of Prophet Muhammad, including that of his daughter, Hazrat Fatima.

Over Century-Old Demolition Remains Distressing

Maulana Yasub Abbas, All India Shia Personal Law Board general secretary stated that over a century ago, the Saudi rulers had demolished the shrines of the Prophet’s family in Jannat-ul-Baqi. He described the continued absence of any structure over these graves as deeply distressing for the Shia community. He further urged the Saudi authorities either to undertake reconstruction themselves or to grant permission for others to rebuild the shrines.

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Abbas also appealed to Narendra Modi to use diplomatic influence to press the Saudi government to halt alleged injustices in Medina and allow the rebuilding of the mausoleums. He emphasised that Islam does not endorse coercion and criticised attempts to impose particular interpretations on other communities.

Long-Standing Demand of Shia Leadership

The issue has previously been raised by leaders of the All India Shia Personal Law Board, including late clerics Maulana Mirza Mohammad Athar and Maulana Mirza Mohammad Ashfaq. The Board’s current president, Maulana Saem Mehdi Naqvi, has also reportedly written to the Prime Minister seeking intervention.

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