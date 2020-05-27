'She just used a Quran verse to justify locust attacks...': Netizens pan Zaira Wasim for 'pseudo-secular' quote

Zaira Wasim is known to be a deeply religious person. The actor who shot to fame with movies such as Dangal, The Sky is Pink and Secret Superstar had earlier bid her film career adieu because she felt that her "relationship with her religion was threatened" by it.
In a detailed Facebook post the 18-year-old had cited religious reasons for her decision to quit Bollywood. While Wasim is on something of a sabbatical for social media, she does make occasional appearances online to address issues that affect her on a personal level, or that which she feels strongly about.
On Tuesday, she tweeted a quote from the Quran, that has led to tremendous backlash from netizens. "So We sent upon them the flood and locusts and lice and frogs and blood: Signs openly self explained: but they were steeped in arrogance- a people given to sin,” Wasim wrote quoting the Quran.
Her tweet has received immense backlash as there has been an abnormal locust attack in recent days. Five states of North India have been put on high alert, as this could yield massive crop destruction.
Netizens thought this was an insensitive tweet and resorted to trolling her.
Her tweet on Wednesday drew her much criticism as some called her a 'Jihadist' and trolled her for being a 'pseudo-secular'.
"Well She just used a Quran's verse to Justify Locusts attack on a country which offered her an opportunity in cosmopolitan city. I will again say, The Source of Hate & bigotry is something else, Education and Secularism can never become the answer to radical Islamism," wrote one Twitter user.
"If one wonders how does a millennial who was offered an opportunity in uber cosmopolitanism, end up with so much bigotry and hate, she is mentioning the source also," wrote another.
Here are some of the reactions she received for her tweet:
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)