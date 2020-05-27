'She just used a Quran verse to justify locust attacks...': Netizens pan Zaira Wasim for 'pseudo-secular' quote

Her tweet has received immense backlash as there has been an abnormal locust attack in recent days. Five states of North India have been put on high alert, as this could yield massive crop destruction.

Netizens thought this was an insensitive tweet and resorted to trolling her.

Her tweet on Wednesday drew her much criticism as some called her a 'Jihadist' and trolled her for being a 'pseudo-secular'.

"Well She just used a Quran's verse to Justify Locusts attack on a country which offered her an opportunity in cosmopolitan city. I will again say, The Source of Hate & bigotry is something else, Education and Secularism can never become the answer to radical Islamism," wrote one Twitter user.

"If one wonders how does a millennial who was offered an opportunity in uber cosmopolitanism, end up with so much bigotry and hate, she is mentioning the source also," wrote another.

