DJ Wale Babu thoda locusts bhaga do: Farmers find unique way to tackle pest menace

A 30-second video of farmers using a vehicle fitted with large loudspeakers and playing music in the middle of a farm to fight locust infestation has gone viral.

The video was shared on Twitter by a senior police officer from Uttar Pradesh, Rahul Srivastav and has garnered over 3000 views and 280 likes.

The Locust Warning Organisation (LWO) had issued a notice that there was a swarm of locusts which had moved from Rajasthan and could enter Punjab, Gujarat and Haryana. Such an attack has been noted as unusual and at least five Indian states are on alert as it may result in crop destruction.

"The DJ is effective not only for singing songs but also in locust party escapes. Days change everyone! You can make a mouth sound or even beat the plate." tweeted Srivastav.