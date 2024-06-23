'She Is Available For ₹150...': Instagram User Puts Up 'Rates' Of Women Tourists In Jaipur; Outraged Netizens Demand Police Action After Videos Go Viral

In a shocking and shameful incident, a young man was seen harassing women tourists for the sake of Instagram reels in Jaipur and putting up their "rates". The man who goes by the Instagram username @guru__brand0000 posted several reels harassing tourists, with a few of them being extremely offensive towards women tourists.

The matter was highlighted by an X user who shared the problematic videos saying, "Guys like these are the reason why international tourists have bad experience in India. @jaipur_police should arrest this guy for harassing tourists and teach him basic civic sense and the meaning of Atithi Devo Bhava."

Guys like these are the reason why international tourists have bad experience in India. @jaipur_police should arrest this guy for harassing tourists and teach him basic civic sense and the meaning of Atithi Devo Bhava. pic.twitter.com/I59AymLtHQ — Madhur Singh (@ThePlacardGuy) June 22, 2024

In the video, the young man, identified as Guru, can be seen going to four unassuming women tourists and shamelessly putting up their "rates". "Guys, you will get these women for Rs 150," he said. Pointing at individual women, he continued, "She is available for Rs 150, she is for Rs 200, you can get her for Rs 500 and this one is for Rs 300." It is clear from the video that the women do not know what Guru was saying and they continue to wave at Guru's camera.

This dude is highly problematic and is ruining the image of Jaipur. @Jaipur_police please take action pic.twitter.com/R3Cudz8dor — Madhur Singh (@ThePlacardGuy) June 22, 2024

In another such video, Guru is seen harassing a tourist couple by filming himself with the man and the woman. "Guys, she is my wife," he said walking next to the woman. Moving towards the man, Guru said, "He is my brother-in-law. How do you guys like him? My brother-in-law."

A glance at his Intagram profile shows Guru has been harassing tourists in Jaipur for the sake of Intagram reels for quite some time. He is often seen thursting his camera at them and recording himself with them. Not only this, he also posted reels in which he performs bike stunts

Social media users demand police action against Guru

Social media users on X tagged Jaipur Police under Guru's videos and demanded action against him. Several users were of the opinion that the young man spoilt Jaipur's name by harassing tourists.

A friend who lives in Jaipur has confirmed that she has seen him harassing tourists many times. This boy is a tour guide at Amer Fort. He roams around Amer and Jaigarh. He was once thrashed by a local group of boys for his behaviour inside the fort. Guess he needs jail treatment. — Madhur Singh (@ThePlacardGuy) June 22, 2024

Jaipur Police has not yet issued a statement on the matter.