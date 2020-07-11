'She insulted our god Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj...': Outrage over comedian Agrima Joshua's comments continue on social media

But with the topic resurfacing, netizens have again taken it upon themselves to tweet their ire over the comments. And for once, a large part of those tweeting seem to be in agreement.

"@MumbaiPolice dear Mumbai Police please help http://me.To please her liberal friends, a so-called comedian insults Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj! This woman is a stand up comedian and her name is Agrima Joshua. There may be some legal action against this woman.?" wrote one Twitter user on July 9.

There also seem to be several nearly-identical comments that state that had they been at the show, they would have attacked her. And while we're not sure if this is mere hyperbole, others seem to have taken the idea a step further. Reports suggest that some alleged MNS workers had broken into The Habitat -- where her show was held -- and vandalised the studio. Some on Twitter lauded the vandals for their "good work".

"...she has the audacity to insult my Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj" exclaimed several Twitter users.

"This witch should be punished @AUThackeray @ShivSena she literally insulted our god Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. This behaviour will not be tolerated by Maharashtrians," wrote another user.

Take a look at some of the posts: