Shaurya Chakra Awardee MARCOS Commando Amit Kumar Rana Dies In Road Accident

Shaurya Chakra awardee Amit Kumar Rana, a highly decorated Marine Commando (MARCOS) of the Indian Navy, has died in a road accident.

A native of Khundian in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district, Rana was known for his exceptional courage and service in several high-risk military operations. During Operation Danna, he neutralised a terrorist at extremely close range while providing cover to Lieutenant Commander Mahesh Kumar, who eliminated another terrorist during the encounter.

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In another mission, Operation Shok Baba, Rana volunteered to move forward under intense enemy fire and plant an improvised explosive device (IED) on a fortified terrorist hideout. The operation resulted in the elimination of three terrorists and highlighted his bravery under fire.

Paying tribute to the fallen commando, Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri described his death as a deeply saddening loss for the state and the nation. In a post on social media, Agnihotri said Himachal Pradesh had lost a brave son who served the country with courage, dedication and an unwavering sense of duty through several important military operations.

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Rana's death has left his family, colleagues and admirers mourning the loss of a soldier whose commitment to national security earned him one of India's highest peacetime gallantry awards. Tributes continue to pour in for the decorated commando, remembered for his valour and selfless service to the nation.