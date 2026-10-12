Shashi Tharoor Quotes Dinkar's 'Singhasan Khali Karo' Verse As Opposition Intensifies Protests Against Gyanesh Kumar

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor | File Photo

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has joined Opposition voices criticising the government amid protests seeking Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation. On Monday, he quoted lines from renowned Hindi poet Ramdhari Singh Dinkar’s iconic poem Janatantra Ka Janma, including the famous verse, "Singhasan khali karo ki janata aati hai (Abdicate the throne, for the people are coming to claim it)".

In another post, Tharoor declared, "This government will go", echoing Rahul Gandhi’s remarks.

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His posts appeared as the Opposition INDIA bloc prepared to march through Delhi over alleged police excesses and attacks by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers on students and women during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protest demanding Kumar’s resignation on Saturday, October 10.

Although the Congress, led by Rahul Gandhi, has been protesting for the past week, Tharoor has largely stayed away from the agitation. His latest statements have drawn attention, particularly given his support for the BJP-led government’s position on several issues, including its handling of Operation Sindoor, the four-day military confrontation between India and Pakistan in May 2025.

"Thanks for teaching today's youngsters many of the same lessons, Modiji!" Tharoor wrote on X on Saturday, reacting to the Centre’s actions.

On Monday, he introduced the poem in another post, writing, "Poem of the Day: As Ramdhari Singh 'Dinkar' wrote in his iconic poem Janatantra Ka Janma (The Birth of Democracy)."

Dinkar’s poem celebrates the power of the people and asserts that political authority ultimately rests with them. Its invocation amid the escalating confrontation between the Opposition and the authorities lent a political undertone to Tharoor’s message.

The same lines were previously invoked by Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan during his agitation against then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Tharoor did not specify whom he was referring to through the poem’s imagery of the throne. However, given the ongoing campaign against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, his post could be interpreted as a wider message directed at those in positions of authority.