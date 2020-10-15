'Shameful': Twitter reacts after video of Delhi traffic police personnel dragged on car bonnet goes viral

According to a report NDTV, the incident took place when the constable, Mahipal Singh Yadav, was trying to stop the car for using a fancy number plate and rash driving. The driver slowed down and then suddenly accelerated away that is when the constable jumped on to the car. The accused was identified as Shubham, who is a resident of Uttam Nagar in southwest Delhi. The police have arrested the accused on charges of obstructing, hurting, and wrongful driving.

Soon after the video went viral on social media, netizens took to Twitter and expressed the anger. Some slammed the driver for his reckless driving, while others praised the constable.

One user said: "Where is humanity?? No one stopped or help the traffic police." While another user said: "Such cops should be rewarded & legal action should be taken against any law breaker."

Here's what netizens had to say: