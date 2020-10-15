'Shameful': Twitter reacts after video of Delhi traffic police personnel dragged on car bonnet goes viral

A traffic policeman was dragged on the bonnet of a car for several metres after he attempted to stop the vehicle as the driver was driving it rashly in Delhi's Dhaula Kuan area.
The video was shared by news agency ANI and the incident reportedly took place in Delhi's Dhaula Kuan area on October 12. In the video, it can be seen that the car dragging the traffic police personnel on a busy road. The personnel then falls off the car, and the driver flees the spot.
According to a report NDTV, the incident took place when the constable, Mahipal Singh Yadav, was trying to stop the car for using a fancy number plate and rash driving. The driver slowed down and then suddenly accelerated away that is when the constable jumped on to the car. The accused was identified as Shubham, who is a resident of Uttam Nagar in southwest Delhi. The police have arrested the accused on charges of obstructing, hurting, and wrongful driving.
Soon after the video went viral on social media, netizens took to Twitter and expressed the anger. Some slammed the driver for his reckless driving, while others praised the constable.
One user said: "Where is humanity?? No one stopped or help the traffic police." While another user said: "Such cops should be rewarded & legal action should be taken against any law breaker."
Here's what netizens had to say:
This not the first incident where a cop was dragged on the bonnet of a car. On October 14, a speeding car dragged a traffic constable on its bonnet for over a kilometre on the streets of Jaipur. The incident took place in the Shyam Nagar Mandi area of Jaipur.
The incident took place when the traffic constable was deployed to check the speed of the vehicles. The constable stopped a car which was speeding. After stopping the car, the constable asked the driver to come out. The driver did not comply, driving off with the cop on his bonnet. A case has been registered against the driver. The police have still not been able to trace the driver.
Similar incident took place on May 2, where an assistant sub inspector of the Punjab Police was dragged on the bonnet of a car after he tried to stop the driver at a checkpoint in Jalandhar.
ASI Mulkh Raj was dragged for some distance but escaped unhurt while the car driver, Anmol Mehmi (20) was nabbed by the police and public.
Mehmi was asked to stop at a police check post near Milk Bar chowk but he tried to get away. The ASI was in front of the vehicle and had no choice but to jump on the bonnet to save his life. Police had booked Mehmi and his father (owner of the vehicle) under relevant sections including 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC, the Epidemic Diseases Act and the Disaster Management Act.
