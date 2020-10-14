Jaipur: Speeding car drags cop on bonnet for 1 km; case registered, driver untraced

A speeding car dragged a traffic constable on its bonnet for over a kilometre on the streets of Jaipur on Tuesday. The incident took place in the Shyam Nagar Mandi area of Jaipur where a car was speeding at over 80 km per hour whereas the speed limit is 50 km per hour.

The dramatic footage of the cop clinging to the bonnet while the car speeds away was captured on CCTV cameras.

Traffic constable Krishna Kumar was deployed at the point on the road where the elevated road ends and was checking the speed of the vehicles coming down the road. He sighted a red car speeding at 82 km/hr. He got the driver to stop the car and opened the door and asked him to come out. The driver did not comply.

The constable then moved in front of the car to get the driver to move it to the side of the road. But the driver picked up speed and tried to run over the constable to get away.

The constable managed to jump on the bonnet of the car and hold on to it. The speeding vehicle carried him hanging on the bonnet for over a kilometre. The car slowed down near the Purani Chungi area and the constable jumped down from the bonnet. He has sustained several injuries.

A case has been registered under sections of attempt to kill the traffic constable, hampering government work and others.

The entire incident that took place on Tuesday has been captured on CCTV cameras installed along the roads, but Jaipur Police is yet to trace the car or the driver. The address registered with the RTO was traced and no one was found there.