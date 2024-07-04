Shameful! School Kid In Delhi Beaten On Road By Loan Recovery Agent Father Of Another Student; VIDEO Surfaces

In a shameful incident, a student of Adarsh Public School in Delhi's Vikaspuri was allegedly beaten up on the road by the father of another student. According to the video of the incident which was shared on social media platform X, the father of the student who reached with bouncers to thrash another student works as a loan recovery agent and wanted to "punish" the boy for fighting with his kid in the school. The two students had a fight in the school a few days ago, according to those in the know of the matter.

The incident turned ugly and a large crowd gathered at the spot. Soon, there was chaos at the place as other parents got involved in the matter.

Video Captutes Chaos And Fistfight

A video of the incident was shared on X. In the video, it can be seen that a man is beating a student as others try to stop him. The student is also accompanied by a woman, who tries to stop the man from beating the boy.

Hoever, soon the man is seen initimidating and catching the collar of another person.

The audio with the video also captures the voice of a person saying that the man beating a student should be ashamed. Soon, another voice in the video says that the parent of student tried to intervene.

In the video, another person is heard saying, "The goons who had come to beat the student are getting thrashed by the people now."

While further details regarding the case is yet to surface, the disturbing video raised questions about the safety of students and the perils of parents getting involved and acting in haste in matters of their school children.