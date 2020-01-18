Shaheen Bagh: Bracing winters, women, children sit at clock tower

Lucknow: On the lines of Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, women along with children have started stir near the Clock Tower in old Lucknow late Friday night protesting the CAA and NRC.

Their protest continued on Saturday as well. “We would not end our protest till the black law is repealed,” the women say who sat entire night on the road in the dark as the city administration switched off the street lights to end the stir.

Newly appointed Lucknow Police Commissioner Sujit Pandey reached the protest site and tried to persuade the agitators to call off their protests, but failed.

Congress spokesperson Sadaf Jafar, who was arrested in connection with violence during anti-CAA protests last month and released a few days back, said, "Last month police had beaten up women, children and registered cases under stringent sections of the law."

"It is now to be seen what steps the police take to oppress these women. CAA is against the country''s Constitution and is also against the soul of the country," she said condemning the law which offers citizenship on the basis of religion.

According to the amended law, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014 and facing religious persecution there will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship. The law excludes Muslims.