Shaheed Udham Singh birth anniversary: All you need to know about freedom fighter who avenged Jallianwala Bagh massacre

Udham Singh and Jallianwala Bagh massacre

On April 13, 1919, a group of British soldiers under the leadership of Reginald Dyer opened fire at unarmed civilians taking part in a peaceful protest at the Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar; official figures then estimated the death toll at 379 and 1,200 wounded, though local residents claim the casualty figure was far higher.

The Jallianwala Bagh massacre is considered a symbol of colonial cruelty and a turning point in the Indian freedom struggle, with its focus shifting from seeking better conditions for the native population to full independence.

O'Dwyer was the lieutenant governor of Punjab at the time of the incident. He had endorsed Reginald Dyer's action at Jallianwala Bagh, making it clear that he felt Dyer's orders to shoot at the crowds was correct. Angered by the incident, Udham Singh assassinated Michael O’ Dwyer in revenge for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar in 1919.

Singh was subsequently tried and convicted of murder and hanged in July 1940.