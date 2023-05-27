Shah Rukh Khan's video of new parliament building carries essence of 'Swades'; PM Modi says: 'Beautifully expressed!'

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter today to share a video of the upcoming inauguration of the new parliament building, set to be held tomorrow in a grand ceremony with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In the tweeted video, Shah Rukh Khan provides a voice-over while the theme music from his film 'Swades' plays in the background.

"What a magnificent new home for the people who uphold our Constitution, represent every citizen of this great Nation and protect the diversity of her one people," Shah Rukh Khan said.

"A new Parliament building for a New India but with the age-old dream of Glory for India. Jai Hind!" the Pathaan star added.

Prime Minister Modi was quick to respond to the video tweeted by SRK.

"Beautifully expressed! The new Parliament building is a symbol of democratic strength and progress. It blends tradition with modernity," PM Modi wrote, quote tweeting Shah Rukh Khan's video.

The new parliament building has garnered attention from various Union Ministers, including Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, along with BJP leaders, who took to Twitter to share the video. Additionally, actor Akshay Kumar also joined in and tweeted the video with his own voice-over.

Tomorrow, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the parliament building in a ceremonial event set to commence around 7 o'clock in the morning, accompanied by a havan. The occasion will witness the presence of numerous dignitaries, politicians, and religious leaders. During the event, the 'Sengol,' a ceremonial item presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by seers from Tamil Nadu, will be placed in the Lok Sabha chamber.