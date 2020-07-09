Shah Rukh Khan's 'Josh' in real life: Goa gangs 'Boom Boom' and 'Bang Bang' engage in shootout over ladylove

Millennial movie buffs have loved the iconic Shah Rukh Khan-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer ‘Josh’. From Khan stepping into the shoes of a local gang leader accessorised with his signature chandelier earring, to the iconic song "Sailaru Sailare" that became the anthem of ‘bhai log’; this was one movie that ticked all the boxes for a spicy Goan masala entertainer.
Now, it seems like the film inspired a real life gang war in Santa Cruz, Goa. According to a report by Times of India, the state police said that a shootout which took place in the town last month was due to fallout of a rivalry between two gangs named Boom Boom, led by Imran Bepari, and Bang Bang, led by Zenito Cardozo; trying to establish their supremacy over each other.
The police have stated that the prime conspirator was Cardozo. They also alleged that two men from both the gangs had their eyes on the same woman, which led to regular threats against each other, finally resulting in a shootout.
This incident is similar to the narrative of ‘Josh’, which is based on two gangs named Bichhoos (Scorpions) and Eagles. However, the siblings of these gang leaders fall in love with each other keeping their rivalry at bay. Things get ugly due to a misunderstanding, but in the end love triumphed all.
‘Josh’ also starred Sharat Saxena, Chandrachur Singh, Sharad Kapoor, Nadira and Priya Gill. The film has been directed and co-written by Mansoor Khan. It had few plot points inspired by the 1961 movie West Side Story.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)