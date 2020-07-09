Shah Rukh Khan's 'Josh' in real life: Goa gangs 'Boom Boom' and 'Bang Bang' engage in shootout over ladylove

Millennial movie buffs have loved the iconic Shah Rukh Khan-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer ‘Josh’. From Khan stepping into the shoes of a local gang leader accessorised with his signature chandelier earring, to the iconic song "Sailaru Sailare" that became the anthem of ‘bhai log’; this was one movie that ticked all the boxes for a spicy Goan masala entertainer.

Now, it seems like the film inspired a real life gang war in Santa Cruz, Goa. According to a report by Times of India, the state police said that a shootout which took place in the town last month was due to fallout of a rivalry between two gangs named Boom Boom, led by Imran Bepari, and Bang Bang, led by Zenito Cardozo; trying to establish their supremacy over each other.