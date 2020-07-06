Goa tops in terms of Covid-19 tests

New Delhi

Goa tops in terms of the highest Covid-19 tests carried out so far at 44,129 tests per million as on July 5, which is almost 6.5 times the national average tests of 6,859 per million, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Puducherry comes second but far below Goa as it has so far recorded 12,592 tests per million. The number of tests per million in some other states are Tripura 10,941, Rajasthan 10,445, Punjab 10,257, Assam 9,987, Karnataka 9,803, and Chandigarh 9,090.

The national positivity rate as of now stands at 6.73%. The positivity rate of Goa is 2.5%, that of Rajasthan 2.51 andd Punjab 1.92.

As per the Health Ministry tabulation, Goa has recorded 1,761 Covid-19 cases, 818 of whom are still in hospitals while 936 recovered and discharged and seven died. Rajasthan recorded the recovery of majority of those infected as 15,928 of 20,164 infected got discharged, while 456 died and 3780 are still under treatment in hospitals.

Maharashtra has also recorded recovery of over 50% Covid-19 patients as 1,11,740 were cured and out of hospitals as against 2,06,618 infected in the state. Maharashtra's death toll at 8,822 is the highest in the country, while 86,057 Covid-19 patients are still in hospitals.

Delhi has recorded the second highest death toll of 3067, followed by Gujarat’s 1,943, but Delhi has also reported majority of the patients getting cured as 71,339 were cured out of a total 1 lakh found infected while 25,038 are still under treatment in the hospitals. CM Arvind Kejriwal appealed to hospitals to counsel Covid patients to donate plasma after 14 days of recovery from the disease.

Meanwhile, with another big single-day jump in coronavirus cases, India's Covid-19 tally crossed the seven lakh-mark on Monday, just four days after the number of infections in the country had reached six lakh. The death toll due to the disease crossed 20,000-mark.

In another development, the Indian Academy of Scie­nces, a Bengaluru-based bo­dy of scientists, has said the ICMR’s target to launch a vaccine by August 15 is “unfeasible” and “unrealistic”.

Also, Goa’s ex-health minister Suresh Amonkar died of virus on Monday.