Several Trains Cancelled Due To Work At Mathura Junction; Check Details | Central Railways

Due to infrastructural work at Mathura Jn. in Agra Division, several trains will be cancelled between January 22nd and February 5th. The affected trains include:

Bandra Terminus-Nizamuddin Yuva Exp, cancelled from January 12th to February 2nd.

Valsad-Haridwar Exp, cancelled from January 9th to January 30th.

Mumbai Central-New Delhi Duranto Exp, cancelled from January 8th to February 2nd.

Bandra Terminus-Haridwar Superfast Exp, cancelled from January 10th to January 31st.

Bandra Terminus-Gorakhpur (Unreserved train), cancelled from January 21st to February 4th.

Bandra Terminus-Ramnagar Superfast and Bandra Terminus-Kanpur Superfast Exp, both cancelled from January 26th to February 1st.

Bandra Terminus-Lucknow Superfast Exp, cancelled from January 20th to February 3rd.

Bandra Terminus-Gorakhpur (Unreserved), cancelled from January 13th to February 3rd.