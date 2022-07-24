Setback to West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee as court directs ED to transfer him to AIIMS in Bhubaneswar | (PTI Photo)

In a setback to arrested West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee, the Calcutta High Court on Sunday directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to transfer him to AIIMS Bhuwaneswar on Monday morning by an air ambulance for a full body check up.

Following ED’s plea in Calcutta High Court on Sunday challenging the Bankshall court’s nod to Partha Chatterjee’s treatment at state-run SSKM, Justice Bibek Chaudhuri said that by 3 pm on Monday the investigating officer should mail the report of the tests to the counterpart in Calcutta, who in turn shall produce it before the Special Judge under PML Act.

The court also said that a doctor of SSKM along with a medical officer and investigating officer will accompany Chatterjee. The court also said that the lawyer of Chatterjee will also be present.

“The Investigating Officer shall make necessary arrangements for the production of the accused through the medium of electronic video linkage under amending provision of Clause (b) of subsection (2) of Section 167 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (West Bengal Act 20 of 2004, Section 3). The AIIMS, Bhubaneswar Authority is directed to medically examine the accused by a team of specialist doctors of Cardiology, Nephrology, Respiratory Medicines and Endocrinology,” observed the court.

The court also mentioned that further order will be given after studying the reports of Chatterjee.

Earlier this day, ED informed the court that the probe might be influenced if Chatterjee stays in SSKM.

“Partha Chatterjee is behaving like a don with the central agency officials and is not cooperating. If he is shifted to command hospital then it will be beneficial for the probe. A lower court can direct about an adequate treatment of a person but cannot specify a particular facility,” said the ED sources.

The ED officials in Calcutta High Court had also suggested that Chatterjee can be treated at an AIIMS hospital which has a very good healthcare infrastructure.

Justice Chaudhuri after hearing the arguments by lawyers representing the ED initially said that since issues related to Kalyani AIIMS is ‘subjudice’, the court can ask doctors from Kalyani Bhubaneswar to visit the city to treat Chatterjee.

Justice Chauduri also observed that people does not have a 'good' picture about state-run SSKM hospital and added that to 'skip' investigation normally political leaders get admitted there.

According to SSKM sources, Chatterjee is having heart problems, sleep apnea, along with other problems.