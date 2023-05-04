Setback for Nitish led Bihar govt as Patna High Court stays much-hyped caste-based census in state | Image credit: LiveLaw

Patna: The much talked about caste-based census in Bihar has been halted by an order from Patna High Court.

"Rs 500 crore is to be spent on the caste census, which will be a misuse of money which is why the court has agreed that this policy is against the constitution, statute & census Act of 1948..," Dinu Kumar, Petitioner, Advocate said on Thursday. The petitioner also informed the media that the next hearing in the matter will be on 3 August, 2023. The court has directed the ruling govt to protect the data collected in through the census till date as it is a sensitive data. The lawyers argued that there is no provision in our constitution to hold such census and merely through a policy decision the ruling government passed a resolution for such census to he held in the state which is against the constitution.

