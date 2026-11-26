In a setback to RJD chief Lalu Yadav and his family, the Delhi High Court on Thursday rejected their pleas against the framing of charges against them in the corruption case linked to the IRCTC scam investigated by the CBI.

Justice Surya Kanta Sharma also dismissed the pleas of the other accused in the cases.

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Charges framed against 14 accused

In October last year, the trial court had framed charges against Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav and 11 others.

The accused were charged with cheating and criminal conspiracy.

"A common charge is directed to be framed against all (14) accused under section 120B (criminal conspiracy) IPC read with section 420 IPC and section 13(2) read with section 13(1)(d)(ii) and (iii) PC Act," the trial court order read.

Trial court's observations on transactions

The trial court had observed that the land and share transactions in the case could potentially be an example of “crony capitalism”, allegedly facilitated under the pretext of inviting private participation in the Railways' hotel projects in Ranchi and Puri.

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