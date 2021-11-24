e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India records 9,283 new COVID-19 cases, 437 deaths in last 24 hoursDelhi's air quality improves to 'poor' category, AQI drops to 280
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 11:16 AM IST

Setback for BJP in Himachal, Kripal Singh Parmar quits as Sirmaur district in-charge and state executive committee member

FPJ Web Desk
Advertisement

A day after resigning from the post of Himachal Pradesh BJP vice president, Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kripal Singh Parmar on Wednesday resigned from the posts of Sirmaur District in-charge and state executive committee member, reported news agency ANI.

"I am being harassed in the party for the last 6 months," he was quoted as saying by ANI.

Kripal Singh Parmar on Tuesday had resigned from the post of Himachal Pradesh BJP vice president.

"I was being neglected in the party for the past few years," Kripal Singh Parmar had told ANI. This comes just months before Himachal Pradesh is scheduled to go for Assembly polls in 2022.

(With inputs from ANI)

Advertisement
Published on: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 11:16 AM IST
Advertisement