Setback For Arvind Kejriwal As Delhi HC Rejects Plea Seeking Recusal Of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma In Liquor Policy Case

Left: Swarna Kanta Sharma Right: Arvind Kejriwal |

In a major setback to former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi High Court on Monday rejected a petition filed by Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and others requesting that Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma step aside from hearing the excise policy case.

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The Court ruled that the allegations of partiality lacked any factual basis and held no legal weight.

The Court further noted that such accusations essentially amounted to an effort to tarnish the reputation of the judiciary and, therefore, could not justify a recusal.

In dismissing the petition, the Court emphasised that the functioning of the judicial system must not be swayed by baseless concerns or suspicions.

(This is a breaking news. More details to follow.)