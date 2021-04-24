Set up field hospitals with help from government research agencies or the private sector: Centre to states ahead of fresh round of COVID-19 vaccination

As India is all set to kick off the new vaccination phase from May 1, the centre has asked states to consider setting up field hospitals with help from government research agencies or the private sector. From May 1 onwards, all above age of 18 shall be vaccinated.

The recommendation is one of many in the latest strategy guide released by the centre today to boost India's vaccination drive forward.

The Centre has directed the states to take help from agencies like the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and similar agencies in the private sector to build field hospitals.

The centre said states should try to register more private vaccination centres in "mission mode".