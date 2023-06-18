Series Of Earthquakes Strike J&K, Ladakh In 24 Hours, No Injuries Reported So Far

Representative Image | FPJ

A series of earthquakes of magnitude 4.1, 4.4, and 4.5 on the Richter scale hit Jammu and Kashmir's Katra, Doda, and the Union Territory of Ladakh late on Saturday and Sunday morning, informed National Center for Seismology (NCS). The 4.1 earthquake occurred at around 3:50 am today. The earthquake in Ladakh occurred at 9:44 PM while the earthquake at Doda occurred 10 minutes later at 9:55 PM on Saturday.

Multiple earthquakes reported

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 18-06-2023, 03:50:29 IST, Lat: 32.96 & Long: 75.79, Depth: 11 Km, Location: 80km E of Katra, Jammu and Kashmir, India." Tweeted NCS.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 17-06-2023, 21:55:39 IST, Lat: 33.04 & Long: 75.70, Depth: 18 Km, Location: Doda, Jammu and Kashmir. Earthquake of Magnitude:4.5, Occurred on 17-06-2023, 21:44:29 IST, Lat: 35.74 & Long: 79.84, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 271km NE of Leh, Ladakh, India." However, there was no loss of life reported.

Another earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale hit 279 kilometres northeast of the Leh district of Ladakh on Sunday, said NCS. The earthquake occurred at 8.28 am at a depth of 10 km.

An aftershock measuring 2.7 on the Richter scale rocked Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Sunday. Officials said the first earthquake woke people from their sleep and forced them to rush out of their homes. So far, 10 tremors with a varied intensity have jolted Doda in the past six days. A 5.4 magnitude earthquake hit the district on June 13, causing cracks in dozens of buildings, including houses.

National Center for Seismology (NCS) is the nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring of earthquake activity in the country.