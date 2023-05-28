BREAKING: Earthquake of magnitude 5.9 jolts Afghanistan; tremors felt in J&K, Punjab | File Photo

An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 striked the Fayzabad city of Afghanistan on Sunday morning. Powerful tremors due to the earthquake were felt in parts of Pakistan such as Peshawar, Rawalpindi and Islamabad and also in Indian regions like J&K, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi NCR.

This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.