 BREAKING: Earthquake of magnitude 5.9 jolts Afghanistan; tremors felt in J&K, Punjab
Powerful tremors due to the earthquake were felt in parts of Pakistan and also in Indian regions like J&K, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi NCR.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, May 28, 2023, 11:58 AM IST
article-image
BREAKING: Earthquake of magnitude 5.9 jolts Afghanistan; tremors felt in J&K, Punjab | File Photo

An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 striked the Fayzabad city of Afghanistan on Sunday morning. Powerful tremors due to the earthquake were felt in parts of Pakistan such as Peshawar, Rawalpindi and Islamabad and also in Indian regions like J&K, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi NCR.

This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.

