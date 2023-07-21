Senthil Balaji Case: Supreme Court Seeks ED's Reply On Minister's Plea, Next Hearing On July 26

Senthil Balaji |

The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice and sought reply of Enforcement Directorate (ED) on a plea filed by Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji and his wife challenging the Madras High Court order which held his arrest by Enforcement Directorate (ED) as legal in the money laundering case. The Supreme Court posted the matter for next hearing on July 26.

Bench of Justices A S Bopanna and M M Sundresh

A bench of Justices A S Bopanna and M M Sundresh issued notice to the ED on the pleas and posted the matter for hearing on July 26. The minister and his wife have filed two separate petitions in the top court challenging the high court order, reported PTI.

Besides upholding the arrest of the minister, the high court had also held as valid his subsequent remand in judicial custody by a sessions court in the money laundering case arising out of the alleged cash-for-jobs scam in the state's transport department when he was the transport minister. He continues to be a minister without portfolio in the Tamil Nadu cabinet.

High drama over Senthil Balaji's dismissal revoked

There was high drama on June 30 when Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi revoked the decision to dismiss jailed minister V Senthilbalaji, just hours after he had ordered the dismissal of Balaji.

Stalin's tweet and support for minister after ED raids on Senthil Balaji

"The raid conducted by ED at the Secretariat office of Hon'ble Minister Senthil Balaji, is a direct assault on the federal principle. The backdoor tactics of BJP against its political opponents will not yield them desired results. BJP will learn it the hard way soon," Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin had tweeted after raids on Balaji by ED on June 12-13.

