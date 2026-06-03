Senior TMC Minister Tapas Roy Predicts Party Will Be '100 Per Cent Wiped Off' Citing Corruption And Dissatisfaction Among Workers

Senior TMC Minister Tapas Roy | File Pic

Kolkata: Senior minister Tapas Roy mentions that Trinamool Congress (TMC) will get 100 per cent wiped off.

Says party's downfall is bound to happen and just a matter of time

Talking to the media, Roy said that TMC is heading towards a split similar to what had happened in Maharashtra.

“The dissatisfaction among the party workers and corruption will make TMC completely wipe off. This was bound to happen and it is just a matter of time. Many things took place in the state Assembly in the last 15 years of TMC rule that no one can even think of,” added Roy.

Adhikari to meet BJP president Nitin Nabin and Amit Shah

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari to visit Delhi before distributing the ministerial portfolios to the ministers on Wednesday.

According to the party sources, Adhikari is scheduled to hold meetings with top Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in the national capital, including BJP president Nitin Nabin and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Ahead of leaving for the national capital, the Chief Minister took part in ‘Danatar Darbar’ where several people came with their complaints especially regarding treatment issues. After the public reach programme Adhikari went to Tarakeswar in Hooghly district to offer prayers at the famous Shiva temple.

On Wednesday Adhikari is scheduled to hold a review meeting at the state secretariat Nabanna and will also inaugurate ‘Annapurna Yojana’ at Nabanna Sabhaghar.