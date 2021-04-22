Senior officials, police in UP, Haryana are stalling trucks carrying oxygen: Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia writes to Union Minister Harsh Vardhan

With a massie surge in COVID-19 cases in Delhi, the city is also struggling with the shortage of oxygen. The hospitals are lacking of oxygen which has created a worrisome sitaution in the city. Although the union territory has been receiving oxygen from the Centre, deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodiya has complained of some officials to the Union Minister Harsh Vardhan.

Sisodiya complained that "Police and senior officials of administration in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana are stalling the tankers carrying oxygen, delaying the tankers to reach Delhi hospitals on time."

In his letter to Harsh Vardhan, Mr Manish wrote, I would like to draw your attention to the situation arising due to lack of oxygen in covid hospitals in Delhi. You know that COVID-19 cases have increased rapidly in Delhi and that is why the demand for oxygen in these hospitals has increased. The Central Government has also announced the oxygen quota of Delhi to 480 metric ton yesterday, but I have to say with great grief that some state governments are creating the situation of jungle raj with respect to oxygen.

He stressed on the misbehavings being done by the senior officers of police and administration at the Oxygen plant, especially in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. He alleged that the officers have taken the prescribed oxygen under their administration due to which the oxygen of the quota prescribed by the Central Government is not able to reach Delhi.