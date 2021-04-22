Senior officials, police in UP, Haryana are stalling trucks carrying oxygen: Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia writes to Union Minister Harsh Vardhan

With a massie surge in COVID-19 cases in Delhi, the city is also struggling with the shortage of oxygen. The hospitals are lacking of oxygen which has created a worrisome sitaution in the city. Although the union territory has been receiving oxygen from the Centre, deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodiya has complained of some officials to the Union Minister Harsh Vardhan.
Sisodiya complained that "Police and senior officials of administration in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana are stalling the tankers carrying oxygen, delaying the tankers to reach Delhi hospitals on time."
In his letter to Harsh Vardhan, Mr Manish wrote, I would like to draw your attention to the situation arising due to lack of oxygen in covid hospitals in Delhi. You know that COVID-19 cases have increased rapidly in Delhi and that is why the demand for oxygen in these hospitals has increased. The Central Government has also announced the oxygen quota of Delhi to 480 metric ton yesterday, but I have to say with great grief that some state governments are creating the situation of jungle raj with respect to oxygen.
He stressed on the misbehavings being done by the senior officers of police and administration at the Oxygen plant, especially in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. He alleged that the officers have taken the prescribed oxygen under their administration due to which the oxygen of the quota prescribed by the Central Government is not able to reach Delhi.
He said that he himself spoke on the phone this morning to the distributors of oxygen prescribed by the Central Government. An official said that senior officials of Haryana administration and police were sitting all day at their plant in Panipat yesterday and completely stopped the supply trucks of Delhi. From there, somehow, instead of 140 methane oxygen imported from Delhi, only 83 metron oxygen was able to reach Delhi's hospitals, even today the police is stationed here. Barely 58 mt oxygen have been released for hospitals in Delhi.
Two days ago, the INOX plant in Modi Nagar in Uttar Pradesh was also captured by the police in a similar way and there was a problem in getting oxygen for Delhi. Even today INOX Plant has not been able to supply prescribed oxygen to many hospitals in Delhi because of which oxygen is almost exhausted in many hospitals or is going to be exhausted in a few hours and now they do not understand how to treat their patients.
Manish Sisodiya has made a humble request to the Union Minitser to look into the matter for an uninterrupted supply to Delhi.
