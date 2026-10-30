Senior Administrative Officer Served Chargesheet Over Alleged Inflammatory, Casteist & Communal Social Media Posts | X - BharatRaftarTV

Jaipur: The Rajasthan government has served a charge sheet on senior Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) officer Pankaj Ojha over alleged inflammatory, caste-based, and communal posts shared on social media, directing him to submit his explanation within 15 days.

The Department of Personnel (DoP) has alleged that his social media activities tarnished the image of the state government and violated service conduct rules. It has warned of ex-parte action if he fails to respond within the stipulated period. The officer has also been directed not to seek any political or administrative recommendation in connection with the proceedings.

Ojha, however, has rejected all the allegations, describing the action as part of a conspiracy against him.

Department Alleges Violation Of Conduct Rules

According to the charge sheet issued by the Department of Personnel, Ojha allegedly shared several objectionable posts from his Facebook account last year.

The department has accused him of making public comments and sharing content that could disturb social and communal harmony.

The alleged conduct has been treated as a violation of Rules 3, 4, and 11 of the Rajasthan Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1971, which require government employees to maintain discipline, integrity, and the dignity of their office.

The charge sheet states that publicly criticising government policies and making irresponsible statements amounted to serious misconduct.

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Caste Census Remarks Cited In Charges

In one of the posts specifically cited in the charge sheet, Ojha allegedly questioned the focus on a caste census and suggested that data on caste-wise taxpayers and caste-wise crimes should also be made public to establish the contribution of different communities.

The department has termed the remarks inappropriate and contrary to the standards expected of a government servant.

The DoP had issued a show-cause notice to Ojha on January 19, 2026, following complaints against him, seeking an explanation within three days. However, the department claimed that no response was received within the stipulated period.

Allegations Of Derogatory Political Posts

The charge sheet also alleges that photographs and comments containing abusive and derogatory language against the prime minister, serving chief ministers of various states, and former chief ministers were shared through his Facebook page.

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Ojha Denies Allegations, Claims Conspiracy

Rejecting the allegations, Ojha said he had not shared any such controversial or objectionable posts. He claimed that certain anti-social elements had fabricated screenshots in his name and circulated them on social media to malign him.

He alleged that a particular lobby had been targeting him ever since he launched a strict campaign against manufacturers of counterfeit products and food adulterators during his posting in the Food Safety Department.

According to Ojha, the same lobby has been sending false and anonymous complaints against him to harass him.

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Officer Cites Police Complaint And Reply

He said he had written to the Personnel Secretary and Chief Secretary on December 29, 2025, informing them about the alleged conspiracy. He also personally met the Jaipur Police Commissioner and lodged a complaint. Subsequently, a complaint was registered at the Ashok Nagar police station, where the matter is currently under investigation.

Ojha has also disputed the department's claim that he failed to respond to the January 19 show-cause notice. He said he had submitted a detailed reply through the state government's official RajKaj portal on January 27 and possesses the digital acknowledgement receipt as proof of submission.