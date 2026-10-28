Rajasthan Villages Set Example Of Political Harmony As Defeated Candidates Receive Financial Support | X - rajasthanone11

Jaipur: At a time when politics is increasingly associated with bitter rivalries, personal attacks and hostility between opponents, two villages in Rajasthan have set a remarkable example of political harmony and community spirit during the ongoing panchayat elections.

In Nagaur and Bikaner districts, villagers have demonstrated that electoral defeat does not have to translate into personal or social isolation. While supporters celebrated the victories of their chosen candidates, they also rallied behind those who lost, raising substantial sums of money to help them recover the expenses incurred during the election campaign.

In the Modi village of Nagaur district, villagers collectively contributed Rs 25 lakh for Chidi Devi, who lost the sarpanch election by 162 votes. Similarly, in Gusainsar village of Bikaner district, residents raised Rs 7 lakh for Dakha Devi, who lost the election by 96 votes.

The initiatives have sent a powerful message that electoral outcomes may change, but mutual respect, affection, and a sense of belonging should endure.

#WATCH | Jaipur, Rajasthan: On the opposition's remarks, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma says, "...The Congress should be looking inward, examining their own organization, to identify their own shortcomings. After all, no one else can fix your own flaws for you. I would advise the Congress: go out among the people and build a connection with them. You won't achieve anything through these constant accusations and counter-accusations. You have seen for a long time that the Congress is facing defeat everywhere; you should investigate the reasons for this..." — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2026

Nagaur Villagers Raise Rs 25 Lakh

Chidi Devi, wife of Hemaram Rao, who belongs to a modest family, contested the sarpanch election in the Modi village of Nagaur district. Despite receiving support from villagers, she lost the contest by 162 votes.

Following her defeat, villagers called a meeting and collected Rs 25 lakh for Hemaram Rao's family as a gesture of solidarity and respect.

The villagers said their intention was to stand by the family during a difficult period and help ease the financial burden of contesting the election.

Family Expresses Gratitude For Support

Overwhelmed by the gesture, Hemaram Rao thanked the villagers for their support and said he was disappointed that his wife could not become the sarpanch, but the affection, trust and financial assistance extended by the community had transformed his disappointment into happiness and pride.

He said the support of the entire village and the sense of belonging it represented were more valuable than any official position or prestige.

Bikaner Villagers Support Defeated Candidate

A similar example of community solidarity emerged in Gusainsar gram panchayat of Bikaner district, where Dakha Devi, wife of Purkharam, contested the sarpanch election but lost by 96 votes.

The family had spent a substantial portion of its savings on election campaigning, leaving it in a difficult financial position after the defeat.

The villagers decided to extend financial assistance and ensure that Purkharam and his family did not feel abandoned after the electoral setback.

Through mutual contributions, the villagers collected Rs 7 lakh and handed over the amount to the family.

Villagers Honour Family With Financial Assistance

Their message was simple: the family should first recover financially, as elections would come again and the villagers would stand by it in the future as well.

Residents visited Purkharam's home, welcomed him with a garland and honoured him as a mark of their affection and solidarity.

Expressing his gratitude, Purkharam Nayak said he belonged to the village and would always remain part of it. He said he would never forget the way the villagers had stood by him during a difficult time.

His wife, Dakha Devi, who was moved by the gesture, said that her family would always remain committed to the people of the village.

Also Watch:

Political Harmony Beyond Electoral Results

The initiatives in the two villages highlight a different side of grassroots politics, where social relationships take precedence over electoral calculations.

By extending financial assistance to defeated candidates, the villagers have demonstrated that participation in an election need not divide a community or determine a person's standing in society.

At a time when election campaigns frequently leave behind bitterness and strained relationships, Modi and Gusainsar have offered a reminder that the true strength of village life lies not merely in who wins an election, but in how people stand by one another when the results do not go their way.