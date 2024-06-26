'Sengol Is Raja Ka Danda': SP MP RK Chaudhary Calls For Removal Of 'Raj-Dand' From Parliament; Watch Video

SP MP RK Chaudhary said that the Sengol should be removed from the Parliament | ANI | PTI

Samajwadi Party Lok Sabha MP RK Chaudhary made a controversial remark against the Sengol and called it 'Raja Ka danda' (the king's stick). Chaudhary also demanded that the Sengol be removed from the Parliament. The SP Member of Parliament from Mohanlalganj also said that in the place of Sengol, a large replica of the Constitution should be established.

"The Constitution is the symbol of democracy. In its previous tenure, the BJP government under the leadership of PM Modi installed 'Sengol' in Parliament. 'Sengol' means 'Raj-Dand'. It also means 'Raja ka Danda'. After ending the princely order, the country became independent. Will the country be run by 'Raja ka danda' or the Constitution? I demand that Sengol be removed from Parliament to save the Constitution," said Chaudhary in his comment to news agency ANI.

The Sengol: History And The Present

Prime Minister Narendra Modi installed the 'Sengol', a historical sceptre with roots in Tamil Nadu, in the new Parliament building which was inaugurated by the PM on May 28, 2023.

This is the same Sengol that was accepted by the first Prime Minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru at his residence on the night of 14th August, in the presence of several leaders.

Home Minister Amit Shah, at the press conference on May 24, 2023, talking about the Sengol, had said, "Even after 75 years of independence, most of the people in India are not aware of this event in which India's transfer of power took place through handing over of Sengol to Pt Jawaharlal Nehru. It was a special occasion on the night of August 14, 1947, celebrating India's independence. On this night Jawaharlal Nehru received the 'Sengol' from the Adheenams (Priests) of the ThiruvaduthuraiAdheenam (Mutt) in Tamil Nadu, who had specially arrived for the occasion. It was precisely the moment in which power was transferred by the British into the hands of Indians. What we are celebrating as independence is actually marked by the very moment of handing over the Sengol."