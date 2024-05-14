'Seema Haider Visited Pakistani Army Training Centres, Adept At Using Computer', Reveals Ghulam Haider's Lawyer In India

Seema Haider and Sachin Meena have been in headlines constantly for some or other reasons. From their controversial love story and then marriage to the recent deepfake video of Seema showing marks of assault on her face, this couple has been constantly in the buzz.

Recently, a close associate of Seema Haider's Pakistan-based husband Ghulam Haider has revealed startling information about Seema Haider, who currently resides in Greater Noida with her husband Sachin and her children.

According to a report in the Dainik Bhaskar, this individual, who is familiar with both Seema and her husband Ghulam Haider, shed light on Seema's frequent visits to Pakistan and her family's involvement in the Pakistani Army.

Seema Visited Pakistani Army Training Centres

According to him, Seema often visited training centres of the Pakistani Army. Her uncle, Ghulam Akbar was reportedly an instructor in one of the training camps. She used to visit him frequently, raising suspicions whether she was being trained for espionage.

The source disclosing this information is in contact with Momim Malik, Ghulam Haider's lawyer in India. Although Momim did not reveal the informant's identity, he expressed his intention to present Seema's case in court. The audio recording of their conversation is reportedly available with Dainik Bhaskar.

Shocking Revealations On Seema Haider's Skills

New revelations about Seema bring forward shocking truths about her technical knowledge and skill sets. According to the news report citing the close acquaintance, Seema used to fix his phone whenever it malfunctioned. She even continued using TikTok despite it being banned.

While Seema claims to have played PUBG with Sachin Meena, a friend of hers denies it, stating that she has no knowledge of the game.

Seema was also adept at using computers and had reportedly brought one with her. Her acquaintance reveals that he still has her computer, which was broken by her.

Brought Children With Her To Evade Arrest

According to the Dainik Bhaskar report, the source, a close confidant of Seema stated that she brought her children purposely with her anticipating the possibility of being jailed. When she was caught while crossing the border, she deliberately made her eldest daughter vomit in front of the police to avoid interrogation and evade arrest. After that incident, the police did not inquire further and left.

Seema Visited To India Twice

According to Ghulam Haider's lawyer, Momim Malik, Seema visited India twice from Pakistan. The first time, she came alone, followed by a visit with her children. Momim also stated that they can provide evidence of these visits if required in court.