Security Forces Foil Major Terror Plot In Rajouri, Recover Grenade-Laden IED

Jammu Kashmir: Suspected IED found in Raouri | IANS - representational image

Security forces in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday foiled a major terror plot after recovering a suspicious improvised explosive device (IED) box containing two grenades in the Sunderbani area. Following the recovery, officials cordoned off the area and launched precautionary measures to ensure public safety.

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According to officials, local residents in the Thandapani locality noticed suspicious material near a water body and alerted security personnel. Responding swiftly, security forces reached the spot, secured the area, and discovered a box containing two grenades suspected to be part of an IED. A bomb disposal squad was called to safely neutralise the explosive material and prevent any potential damage.

Earlier, on April 8, security forces successfully defused another powerful IED in Shopian district in south Kashmir, averting what officials described as a possible attempt to repeat an attack similar to the Pulwama attack. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation to identify and apprehend terrorists and their overground workers involved in planting the explosive device.

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Officials said the IED in Shopian was planted along the roadside at an orchard on the Zainapora–Chattergam Road. The explosive device had been concealed inside a container and placed within a bag, indicating careful planning by the perpetrators.

Meanwhile, security agencies in Punjab achieved a major breakthrough on Thursday by busting a terror module in a joint operation conducted in Amritsar Rural and Gurdaspur districts, along with central agencies. Two suspects were arrested during the operation, and preliminary investigations revealed that they were acting under instructions from a foreign-based handler.