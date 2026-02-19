 Infiltration Bid Foiled Along LoC In Sunderbani; Terror Module Busted In Nowshera
Infiltration Bid Foiled Along LoC In Sunderbani; Terror Module Busted In Nowshera

The Indian Army foiled an infiltration attempt along the LoC in Sunderbani after detecting suspicious terrorist movement based on intelligence inputs. In a separate joint operation, J&K Police and White Knight Corps arrested a Nowshera resident and recovered foreign-made pistols and ammunition, busting a suspected cross-border weapons racket.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Thursday, February 19, 2026, 07:27 PM IST
article-image
Representative pic (ANI)

An infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu & Kashmir’s Sunderbani sector was foiled in the early hours of February 19, even as security forces busted a terror module in nearby Nowshera, officials said.

According to the Indian Army’s White Knight Corps, suspicious movement of terrorists was detected in the Nathua Tibba area of Sunderbani along the LoC based on specific intelligence inputs and sustained surveillance. Alert troops responded with swift and calibrated fire, successfully thwarting the infiltration attempt.

The Army said its personnel have been suitably repositioned to maintain domination of the area through integrated ground and aerial surveillance. A high level of operational alert continues across the sector to prevent any further attempts.

In a related development, a joint operation by Jammu and Kashmir Police and CIF Romeo under the aegis of White Knight Corps led to the arrest of an individual identified as Sachin alias Pamma, a resident of Nowshera.

During the operation, security forces recovered a Turkey-made TISAS Zigana 9mm pistol, a China-made TT-30 (Norinco) pistol, two extended 50-round Zigana magazines, two standard pistol magazines and 15 rounds of 9mm live ammunition.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the accused was in direct contact with Pakistan-based terrorists and smugglers and was allegedly operating a trans-border, inter-state weapons racket.

Security agencies said the coordinated actions reflect actionable intelligence and seamless coordination aimed at neutralising threats and maintaining peace in the Union Territory.

