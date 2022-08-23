Scuffle in JNU over fellowship between students and security guards: Both parties register FIRs | File Photo

Two FIRs have been registered, after a scuffle broke out in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Monday between a group of students and members of security staff.

One FIR has been lodged on the complaiant of a JNU student and another on complaint of the chief security officer of JNU.

The students, who were members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), accused the administration of carrying out an attack on them while the administration held students responsible for the incident.

The ABVP claimed that 12 students, including its JNU unit president Rohit Kumar, suffered injuries.

A senior police officer said the students of JNU have filed five complaints against two security officers Naveen Yadav and Surya Prakash.

The varsity had said that two security guards were beaten up mercilessly by the students, adding that strict action will be taken against those who are found guilty of disrupting the academic environment.

(With inputs from agencies)

