Chinese-built sail boat anchors at Mumbai Port due to inclement weather

Chinese-built sailing catamaran – Ruizi 11001

A Chinese-built sailing catamaran – Ruizi 11001 was detained for inspection by Mumbai Customs at the domestic cruise terminal on Monday afternoon.

The 33-metre-long sailing yacht build at Jinlong, China, with a Cayman Islands registration and Georgetown flag, had made a distress call to Mumbai Port for refuge due to bad weather conditions.

Cochin was the last port of call for the yacht when it got stuck in inclement weather and sought an unscheduled change of route to anchor at Mumbai Port.

“It was a routine inspection due to the general high-alert and operation Sagar Kavach being active in Mumbai. The yacht was inspected and allowed to drop anchor in safe waters,” confirmed a senior Customs official.