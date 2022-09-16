SCO Summit 2022: 'It is not an era of war', PM Modi tells Vladimir Putin

PM Modi met with Russia's Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit being held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan | Photo: ANI

Amid the ongoing warfare between Russia and Ukraine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Russian President Vladimir Putin that it is not an era of war, news agency PTI reported.

Responding to Modi's concern, Putin said that his country too wants to end the conflict in Ukraine.

"I know about your position on the conflict in Ukraine & also about your concerns. We want all of this to end as soon as possible. We will keep you abreast of what is happening there," Putin told PM Modi.

PM Modi met with Russia's Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit being held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

This is the first time since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war that the two leaders have met.

India has not yet criticised Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

Putin also congratulated India for assuming the presidency the following year.

It is learnt that the two leaders discussed bilateral, regional and global issues.

"We spoke on the phone several times about India-Russia bilateral relations and also on various issues. We should find ways to address the problems of food, fuel security & fertilizers. I want to thank Russia & Ukraine for helping us to evacuate our students from Ukraine," ANI quoted PM Modi as saying.

The SCO currently comprises eight Member States (China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan), four Observer States interested in acceding to full membership (Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran, and Mongolia) and six “Dialogue Partners” (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Turkey).

(with agency inputs)