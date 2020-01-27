ScientistSisodia trends after video of Manish Sisodia explaining reason behind poor quality of Delhi's water supply goes viral

On Monday, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia became the butt of jokes after a video of him went viral on social media. In the video, that dates back to May 4, 2019, Sisodia can be seen defending the poor quality of Delhi's water supply.
The video is a clip from an interview in which the Deputy Chief Minister can be seen giving a logical reason for the poor quality of supply water in his constituency. The reporter who was interviewing Sisodia claimed that he himself has witnessed dirty water coming out of the taps.
After which Manish Sisodia interrupted the reporter and said: "If you run your motor after the supply hours, physics says that it will suck in all the waste...It is not scientifically possible to ensure otherwise."
This statement did not go down so well with netizens and they have been expressing their views in the way they know best: by posting about it on social media. After which #ScientistSisodia started trending on Twitter and the tweets that have been doing the rounds range from hilarious to bizarre.
Here's what Twitterati had to say:
The ruling AAP will face the Delhi elections next month with the hope to repeat its stellar performance in the last Assembly polls, while the BJP, which bagged all seven seats here in the Lok Sabha elections, will be aiming at expanding its vote share in the national capital.
The 70-member Delhi Assembly will go to polls on February 8, setting the stage for a political battle in the backdrop of a number of issues, including the amended citizenship law. The AAP had stunned political heavyweights in the 2015 polls, bagging 67 of the 70 seats, leaving just three for the saffron party, while the Congress had drawn a blank.
