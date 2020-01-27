ScientistSisodia trends after video of Manish Sisodia explaining reason behind poor quality of Delhi's water supply goes viral

The video is a clip from an interview in which the Deputy Chief Minister can be seen giving a logical reason for the poor quality of supply water in his constituency. The reporter who was interviewing Sisodia claimed that he himself has witnessed dirty water coming out of the taps.

After which Manish Sisodia interrupted the reporter and said: "If you run your motor after the supply hours, physics says that it will suck in all the waste...It is not scientifically possible to ensure otherwise."

This statement did not go down so well with netizens and they have been expressing their views in the way they know best: by posting about it on social media. After which #ScientistSisodia started trending on Twitter and the tweets that have been doing the rounds range from hilarious to bizarre.

Here's what Twitterati had to say: