'Everyone knows which party is behind riots': Manish Sisodia retorts after Javadekar accuses AAP of 'spreading violence' over CAA

Earlier, in the day, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar blamed opposition parties for allegedly spearheading the anti-CAA violent protests in Delhi last month, saying: "Violence on the CAA issue was spread by AAP and the Congress in Delhi. AAP MLA Amantullah Khan made a statement to instigate riots that spoiled Delhi's atmosphere."

In December, a series of anti-CAA protests rocked Delhi, which panned out into episodes of violence and arson, which included destruction of public property - public buses were set on fire and private vehicles were also damaged.

"Now the people of the national capital and the country have understood their politics. Hence, there is peace in Delhi. Everyone has understood that CAA is not against any religion. No matter how much the AAP and the Congress try, we will not let them spoil the atmosphere of Delhi," Javadekar had said.

Sisodia, in a press conference, attempted to side-step the questions on AAP's involvement in the violence and instead alleged that BJP favours expensive education and deliberately sanctioned fourfold increase in CBSE examination fee.

Responding to a query on AAP's role in the violence, he, however, said: "AAP does not favour riots, and it is an attempt to divert attention before the upcoming Delhi polls... Delhi main purance tape nahin chalenge (Old tapes will not work in Delhi). "

Without naming BJP, he launched an attack on the party, terming it one "which has mastery in inciting riots".

With the Delhi election round the corner, the BJP has upped the ante by raising crucial issues of violence during the protest against CAA and the purported video clip of AAP MLA Khan and alleged involvement of a Congress leader. The BJP has given the entire movement a political colour which could become a major electoral issue.