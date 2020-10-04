Schools in Delhi to remain shut till October 31 amid coronavirus outbreak

The Delhi government had earlier extended the school closure till October 5, though the Centre had permitted calling students of classes 9 to 12 to schools on voluntary basis from September 21.

Universities and schools across the country have been closed since March 16 when the Central government announced a countrywide classroom shutdown as part of measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

On March 25, the central government announced a nationwide lockdown to prevent the virus from spreading. As per the latest unlock guidelines, schools, colleges and other educational institutions can reopen outside containment zones after October 15. However, the decision on whether to reopen educational institutions has been left with states and union territories.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 caseload went past 65 lakh, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossed 55 lakh pushing the recovery rate to 84.13 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 65,49,373 with 75,829 people testing positive for the infection in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,01,782 with the virus claiming 940 lives in a span of 24 hours,the data updated at 8 am showed. The total recoveries have surged to 55,09,966, while there are 9,37,625, active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 14.32 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.