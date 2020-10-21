Schools in Andhra Pradesh to reopen from November 2 - Check out the guidelines

Here's all you need to know about the restrictions that have been put in place for the same:

1. All officials have to follow COVID-19 guidelines and standard operating procedures. While classes will resume, students will not be attending on a daily basis. Not only that, the institutions have been asked to adjust their timings accordingly, functioning only during forenoon in entire November and releasing students everyday after their mid-day meal.

2. The state government has also decided to conduct classes on alternative days for the students. So, while Classes I, III, V, VII and IX will have classes on one day, the other years will have classes the next day. If the school has more than 750 students, it will have two working days per class per week. And schools with less tha 750 students will have three working days per week.

3. Maintaining hand sanitisation and physical distancing are mandatory. Students will be divided into smaller sections to avoid congestion in classrooms.

4. The classes are not mandatory. Those who are unable to attend classes in school can avail of online lectures.