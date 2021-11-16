Schools, colleges reopen in West Bengal after almost 2 years from today

Kolkata: Amidst the increase in COVID-19 positivity cases, after 20 months schools, colleges and Universities in West Bengal reopened on Tuesday.

During the session in West Bengal Legislative Assembly, state Education Minister Bratya Basu said that the efforts are made to gradually bring all pupils back to the classrooms.

“We are happy to have been able to reopen schools as per the wish of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee,” said Bratya.

Notably, the schools are reopened for classes 9-12 and the students after meeting their teachers and friends were seen overwhelmed to attend physical classes.

Bratya also claimed that abiding to the COVID-19 protocols, the student's temperature will be checked before entering the school and sanitization will also be maintained.

“With masks, social distancing and vaccination of teachers and staffers the schools, colleges are reopened,” said Bratya.

Incidentally, in several schools students were welcomed with chocolates after almost two years.

However, several parents were still panicky to send their pupil to school amidst the rising positive cases.

It is pertinent to mention that the educational institutions were closed for physical classes in March, 2020 after the central government announced a countrywide COVID-induced lockdown.

Though the lockdown was later lifted, schools and colleges continued to remain closed in the state owing to the pandemic situation.

