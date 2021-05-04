SC to pronounce judgment on Maratha quota on Wednesday

The Supreme Court will pronounce its judgment on Wednesday on a batch of petitions challenging the validity of the Maharashtra State Reservation for Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) Act, which extends reservation to the Maratha community in public education and employment.

The judgment will be delivered by a Constitution bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, L Nageswara Rao, S Abdul Nazeer, Hemant Gupta and S Ravindra Bhat. The court had reserved its judgement in the matter on March 26, 2021. A nine-judge Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court had in Indra Sawhney case held that Article 16(4) of the Constitution does not confer reservation in promotions, but only reservation in appointments.