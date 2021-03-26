Maratha quota: Supreme Court reserves judgement on constitutional validity of reservation act

Supreme Court on Friday reserved its judgement on petitions challenging the constitutional validity of a Maharashtra law that grants reservation to the Maratha community in education and jobs, ANI reported.

Along with this judgement, a five-judge Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court also reserved the judgement on the issue of whether SC's 1992 verdict of capping reservation at 50 percent needs re-examination.

The apex court is hearing a clutch of pleas challenging the Bombay High Court verdict which had upheld the grant of quota to Marathas in admissions and government jobs in the state.

It had on September 9 last year stayed the implementation of legislation and referred to a larger bench the batch of pleas challenging the validity of the law, but made it clear that the status of those who have availed of the benefits would not be disturbed.

The high court, while upholding the law in June 2019, had held that 16 per cent reservation was not justifiable and the quota should not exceed 12 per cent in employment and 13 per cent in admissions.

